Which celebs have no luck in Star Awards performance categories?

So many nominees, but there can only be one winner.

The recent Star Awards on Sunday (April 9) saw deserving celebrities receive the trophy for their stellar performances. However, there are some who have been nominated multiple times in the same performance categories but have yet to win.

Who haven't had any luck?

Jesseca Liu

Although Jesseca Liu received her 10th and final Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, a separate award eluded her this year for the fifth time.

Jesseca, 44, has been in showbiz for 19 years and has had five Best Actress nominations — yet she has never won. However, she did bring home the MyPick! The Female Show Stealer this year for her work in Soul Detective.

She also won the Best Newcomer award at the 2005 Star Awards for her role in Portrait of Home.

Since then, Jesseca has won Outstanding Leading Actress in Comedy at the 2019 Asia Rainbow TV Award for her role in Hero and was a finalist for Best Performance by an Actress in the 2020 New York Festivals TV and Film Award for her role in The Driver.

With her 10th Top 10 Most Popular award, Jesseca will receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste award next year.

Cynthia Koh

Cynthia Koh, 49, has been in showbiz for 32 years and won Best Actress at the 1999 Star Awards for her role in Stepping Out.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the fifth time at Star Awards this year but has not won the award yet.

In 2019, Cynthia clinched the Best Supporting Actress Award — National Winner (Singapore) at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her role in Say Cheese. She won the same award in 2021 for her role in My Star Bride.

Guo Liang

Guo Liang has been in showbiz since 1994, and was nominated 13 times for Best Variety Show Host and the renamed Best Programme Host from 1998 to 2022. However, he won only once in 2009, for CelebriTEA Break.

Thankfully, the losses have not dampened his persistent popularity in recent years. He won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award this year, as well as in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Lina Ng

This year, Lina Ng, 48, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Your World in Mine as well as for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes.

On Sunday however, the veteran actress couldn't beat out the competition and wasn't able to clinch either accolade.

While she hasn't won a performance award for Chinese dramas at the Star Awards, she has found success outside of the Mediacorp ceremony.

For her performance in the local English drama Last Madame (2019), Lina won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in both the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards and the 2021 Asian TV Awards.

She was also a finalist in the 2020 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards in the category of Best Performance by an Actress, for the same drama.

