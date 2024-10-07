'Important to help out': Ronan Keating on charity and performing at President's Challenge Night 2024

Singaporeans tuned into the President's Challenge Night 2024 charity show yesterday (Oct 6) would have heard Ronan Keating crooning his solo debut single When You Say Nothing At All with his electric guitar, clad in suave black-and-white.

The Irish singer, formerly of the pop group Boyzone, is no stranger to performing in Singapore — he was last here for a solo concert at Sands Theatre a year ago — and it isn't rare for Ronan to be involved in charity either.

"I think it's important for anyone who's passionate about a particular cause or charity to help out where others may not be as fortunate," the 47-year-old told AsiaOne in an interview. "Being a public figure simply helps get the message across."

A cause Ronan is passionate about is cancer research, having lost his mother to breast cancer in 1998 when she was in her early fifties.

"She came from a generation who felt embarrassed to get checked at the doctor's, yet she would have survived it had it been caught early enough," he explained.

"My family and I set up the Marie Keating Foundation in her name to help educate others about all forms of cancer."

Throughout his three-decade showbiz career, Ronan has been involved in running marathons, climbing mountains and swimming great distances for charity. He also received the European Culture Prize in Luxembourg in June this year for his charitable work.

"I've been lucky to have come to Singapore many times over the past 30 years," he said. "When I was asked to perform for such a great cause [as the President's Challenge], it was an immediate 'yes' for me."

Ronan sang two solo songs — Life Is a Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing at All — and a Boyzone hit, Picture of You, at the President's Challenge Night.

Though he said that the crowds in Singapore have been supportive since he first came here to perform in 1995, Ronan added: "I don't take it for granted that I still get the chance to do what I love some 30 years after I first joined Boyzone. I'm very blessed."

In fact, he's planning on recording new music in 2025.

[[nid:704167]]

The last time Ronan was here, he said he had some "incredible" chilli crab with his wife at a local family restaurant.

This time, he told us: "It's a bit of a flying visit but I've been invited for a round of golf by the captain at the wonderful Sentosa Golf Club."

As a family man — Ronan has five children aged four to 25 and welcomed a granddaughter last year — he headed directly to the airport after President's Challenge Night to join them on a break in Sydney, Australia.

President's Challenge Night 2024

Last night's charity event also showcased President Tharman Shanmugaratnam taking penalties against former national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, Zoe Tay blending Chinese and Indian Bharatanatyam dance elements in a rendition of Butterfly Lovers with Bhaskar's Arts Academy, veteran singers Rahimah Rahim and Deborah Choi belting songs and more.

It was also preceded by a 90km, 12-hour relay walkathon flagged off by President Tharman with over 1,000 participants including Mediacorp actors Rebecca Lim and Pierre Png as well as radio DJs Mike Kasem, Aura Shai and Mohamed Rafi.

The President's Challenge Donation Drive — which supports 65 local organisations including Club Heal, Singapore Disability Sports Council and Touch Community Services — raised close to $9.7 million by last night.

The President's Challenge Night 2024 is available on Mewatch and a repeat broadcast will be shown on Oct 13 at 4.30pm on Channel 5. The donation link is open until Oct 13 as well.

[[nid:704394]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.