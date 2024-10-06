'It's weird, why am I crying?' Energy's Toro leaves Singapore fansign abruptly due to health reasons

Taiwanese pop group Energy found themselves down one man during a ticket-signing event in Singapore yesterday (Oct 5).

The quintet — Nick Yeh (Milk), Edy Hsiao (Ady), Kuo Wei-yun (Toro), Hsieh Kun-da and Chang Shu-wei — held the public event where they performed at Our Tampines Hub and gave autographs to ticket-holders of their upcoming Nov 23 concert.

They began the event with their songs Come On and Let Go, but according to local media 8World, things took a turn when host Hazelle Teo asked Toro a question.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAvokoqvziy/[/embed]

When asked if he'd eaten the local laksa he wanted to yet, the 43-year-old reportedly said: "No, but I want to cry now. I want to explain why I've become like this."

He shared that he had become emotional because he previously came to Singapore to promote his music alone, but had now returned with all four other members of Energy.

"It's weird, why am I crying?" he added.

Toro left the group in 2003 to join another group, only one year after Energy's debut. Milk also left in 2005, which Ady referenced as he told Toro: "Don't do this! We've gone through more, from one fewer member to two. Down to three members and then to four."

They had Xiao Gang as a replacement member between 2007 to the group's hiatus in 2009, but Energy announced their reunion with the original members earlier this year.

Later, as the group performed their song A Particular Year, A Particular Month, A Particular Day, Toro abruptly left the stage as Shu-wei defused the situation by saying, "It's okay, he'll be there at the concert!"

"That's the charm of our live performances," Milk added.

[[nid:704356]]

However, when Ady asked the staff if Toro was okay, they were told he couldn't come on stage yet. After some deliberation, the group sang a few more of their songs before starting the signing session without Toro.

They were also supposed to perform with local celebrity busker Jeff Ng at The Cathay the night before, but heavy rain led to their appearance being cancelled.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAtFsi-ycL4/[/embed]

'Toro felt unwell'

A fan at the Tampines event told 8World that they had seen several staff members assisting Toro out of the venue, and that he looked weak.

The group's label B'in Music told Taiwanese media: "Toro felt unwell during the signing session and went back to the hotel to rest. He has recovered now, thank you for your concern."

B'in Music shared an Instagram Reel of the event which appeared to be a success with a huge crowd gathered on all floors of Our Tampines Hub.

"Thanks to fans coming from everywhere to Singapore to see Energy today," they wrote. "We set a record crowd of 9,000 people at the venue!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAwHhvqJaVY/[/embed]

Tickets to the 2024 Energy Imminent Live in Singapore concert are available for purchase at the Ticketmaster website.

[[nid:702962]]

drimac@asiaone.com