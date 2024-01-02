Never Say Goodbye: Taiwanese boyband Energy announces comeback after 15 years

The rumours have been confirmed — 2000s Taiwanese boyband Energy is making a comeback after 15 years.

It was previously reported that the five original members — Milk (Nick Yeh), Ady (Edy Hsiao), Toro (Kuo Wei-yun), Hsieh Kun-da and Chang Shu-wei — had signed onto Mayday's label B'in Music after Energy did a guest performance at the former's April 2023 concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Yesterday (Jan 1), a new Instagram account belonging to Energy made a joint post with the music label to confirm: "We are back."

It's definitely no coincidence that the post was made at 7.12pm, which represents their original debut date of July 12, reported 8world. The post also received comments from group members Milk, Ady, Kun-da and Shu-wei.

Their Instagram account's description reads: "Energy, the most popular singing and dancing boy group! The group is led by Milk [and includes] Edy, Shu-wei, Kun-da and Toro. Established on July 12, 2002.

"After more than 20 years, the five members have gathered together again to return to the stage for glory in 2024!"

A date for their comeback has yet to be announced.

Energy released their debut studio album Energy! Come On! in 2002 and became famous for songs like Let Go, Come On, One Day, Invincible and Never Say Goodbye. Toro left the group in 2003 and Milk in 2005. A new member Ice (Gary Tang) joined in 2007, but the group disbanded in 2009.

Celebs and fans alike were excited by the confirmation of Energy's comeback.

"Wow wow wow," commented Taiwanese host Kid (former band member of the now-defunct Circus).

Singer-host Winni echoed: "Wow wow wow! Oh my god! So handsome!"

"My wallet is ready," a fan commented with sobbing emojis.

Another wrote: "The first to-do list for the old fans in 2024: Physical training. After all, chasing stars is very tiring."

