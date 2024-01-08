'There is indeed a bit of favouritism': Stefanie Sun's sister claims parents side with the daughter with power

Two days after declaring that she is cutting ties with a sibling, Stefanie Sun's younger sister Sng Ee-mei revealed that their parents have a preference for a certain sister.

In a Weibo post yesterday (Jan 7), the 40-year-old wrote: "I saw some posts on Xiaohongshu which said that my behaviour is a result of my parents' favouritism.

"There is indeed a bit of favouritism, but I think to be more accurate, it's a preference for those with power."

Sng revealed in a Weibo post on Jan 5 that her relationship with someone in the family has worn off since 2019 and she is tired after trying many different ways to communicate with her.

She added that she has been living in her sister's shadow for the past 20 years and isn't able to live her life in private.

While Sng did not name anyone, multiple hints in her post suggested that she is referring to Stefanie. They also have an older sister Yee-kia.

In her latest post, Sng claimed that the love she wants can only be attained through the divine, hence the username of her Weibo account "geneandgod".

She ended her post with: "I have figured this out a long time ago and hope that you also find true love."

She previously wrote about her struggles with personal privacy, as well as hinted about their parents' preference in multiple Weibo posts.

In August 2022, Sng, who was already based in Australia then, wrote that she had been living under the shadow of her sister's fame and their parents had chosen to go travelling instead of visiting her although she had invited them many times.

"That is disappointing for me," she added.

Two months later in October, she posted a photo of their father together with Stefanie and other staff in a recording studio.

In the caption, she wrote: "My father always accompanies my sister. I am quite envious."

A netizen commented in the post saying: "I feel that you wanted your father to accompany you, but at his age, shouldn't you be the one accompanying him instead?"

"If I told you my experiences, you would not think this way. You would also not hope that I returned to Singapore," Sng responded then.

In the same month, she also posted about people trying to record her while she was having lunch, which led to her confronting them.

"Respect my privacy in my private time," she wrote.

After Sng posted about breaking ties with her sister on Jan 5, Stefanie's fans commented under the post asking her to delete it. However, she replied: "If someone would stop her little tricks, I would stop."

