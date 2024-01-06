'No longer sisters from now on': Did Stefanie Sun's sister sever ties with her?

A day before she turned 40, Stefanie Sun's younger sister Sng Ee-mei announced that she's cutting ties with someone in the family.

In a Weibo post on Friday (Jan 5), Ee-mei revealed that her relationship with a certain person has worn off since 2019 and she has grown tired after trying many different ways to communicate with her.

"I've been living in her shadow for the past 20 years and it hasn't been easy. So now, I hope to find a release," she wrote.

"As someone who isn't famous but wasn't able to live privately in the past, I'd like to say, for me and this person, we're no longer sisters from now on," she wrote.

Ee-mei added that she didn't want to get involved in fans' speculations and expressed her wish to live in peace.

"The first half of my life was not easy. For the next half of my life, I hope that you would allow me to live on my own terms," she added.

Ee-mei ended the post with an apology.

"For the past 40 years, I apologise if I have done anything wrong as a younger sister. I hope that one day, those who hurt me - intentionally or unintentionally - would learn from this and find their own peace," she wrote.

She also expressed gratitude to those who understood her decision.

While Ee-mei didn't name anyone in her post, there were hints that she was referring to Stefanie.

The 45-year-old Mandopop singer-songwriter has two sisters, Ee-mei and Yee-kia.

Ee-mei, who just turned 40, bears a striking resemblance to Stefanie and was once mistaken for the singer in a restaurant. She reportedly works as a doctor while their eldest sister Yee-kia reportedly works in the finance sector.

[[nid:665689]]

Ee-mei, who is currently based in Australia, previously shared her struggles with living her life in private.

She wrote in a Weibo post in August 2022: "I had a really hard time in Singapore. I lived between ages 18 and 36 in the shadow of my sister's fame. It's the reason I don't associate being in Singapore with happy memories."

Two months later, Ee-mei said that people took photos of her while she was having lunch, which led to her confronting them.

"I don't think I should have to move to Australia and suffer the same things I did in Singapore," she wrote, adding that people should respect her privacy.

ALSO READ: Hannah Quinlivan's agency clarifies fake Weibo post on Jay Chou's infidelity

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.