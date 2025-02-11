'He has an innocent heart': Dennis Chew recalls how Ah Niu takes extra care of his poly classmate thinking she's his daughter

While they have been friends for a long time, local actor-DJ Dennis Chew and Malaysian actor-singer Ah Niu had not seen each other for years.

So when the latter heard Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Jovin Zhou calling Dennis "Dad" on the set of their new Chinese New Year movie Blooms of Happiness, he was surprised.

Speaking to AsiaOne in an interview yesterday (Feb 10), Dennis, 51, recounted: "My classmates call me 'Dad', they don't call me by my name. Jovin has the same surname as me so till now, Ah Niu thinks she's my daughter."

"He told me, 'I haven't seen you for years and didn't expect you to actually have a child.' I responded, 'Yes, see how much she has grown.'"

He added that Ah Niu, 48, was not convinced at first and clarified with the 19-year-old, asking for her name and even had a look at her passport.

Zhou had travelled to Genting Highlands, Malaysia, where the movie was filmed, to work as Dennis' personal assistant. Both are studying for the Diploma in Chinese Media & Communication at the polytechnic.

Dennis had told reporters before that he seeks out job opportunities for his classmates to help them gain relevant work experience, and Zhou previously worked as a part-time production assistant at Mediacorp.

Dennis added to us: "Ah Niu doted on her because he really thought she was my daughter. While I was filming, he saw her sitting at the side and because the weather is cool in Genting, he brought her to make a hot drink and told her to keep warm."

Ah Niu even told Zhou: "Later your father (Dennis) say I didn't take care of you."

Dennis said he still hadn't told Ah Niu the truth, adding that Zhou felt guilty for the lie. After they completed the five-day filming, she wanted to confess to Ah Niu but did not manage to do so.

Dennis explained he has a good relationship with his classmates and wants to broaden their learning experiences beyond the classroom, which was why he brought Zhou with him when he found out he was scheduled to film the movie during their school break in August 2024, just before the start of his internship.

He elaborated: "In school, our teacher taught us a lot about production and the process of filmmaking. They did a great job, but I feel that if my classmate is able to see a movie set and experience [the process of filmmaking] for real — such as how early I have to wake up for filming, how many scenes I can do per day, the duties of the respective staff members, including the producer — I think it would be a good lesson for them."

As Dennis' personal assistant, Zhou took care of his personal belongings while he was filming and brought his jacket for him after his scenes.

He added that he has another male classmate with the same surname and would have brought him along if he could.

"The student also calls me 'Dad' and in that case, Ah Niu might have thought I have a son and a daughter. It is quite unexpected that after so many years in showbiz, he still has an innocent heart," he laughed.

Blooms of Happiness centres around convenience store owner Gao Zhitian (Ah Niu) who is facing a midlife crisis amid financial difficulties and on the verge of divorce from his wife, sales livestreamer Luo Sifen (Vivienne Oon).

Keeping their marriage crisis from their parents, they spend Chinese New Year's Eve together with them, which ends in an argument. Zhitian's mum (Hong Huifang) gets into a car accident and falls into a coma.

On the verge of breaking down, Zhitian meets the mysterious Mr Fox, who offers him eight chances to alter history by time-travelling with him — in different appearances — to that fateful day before the accident. In the process, Zhitian learns the power of kinship, his mother's unconditional love and treasuring his loved ones.

'They put their hands together in prayer'

In the movie, Dennis plays Mr Fox's seventh appearance, who is a spirit-medium serving as a vessel for Chinese deity Nezha.

Dennis first shared a photo of himself as Nezha in August 2024, with many local artistes and netizens commenting that he looked "cute".

Dennis also appeared as Guanyin in the movie and he shared with us his concerns dressing up as this deity for the first time.

"I was worried that my appearance as Guanyin might not be convincing to the viewers. But unexpectedly, when my make-up was done and I put on the wig, I thought to myself, 'Wow, I think it's quite okay, there are some similarities.' I didn't dare to voice it out until the stylist and make-up artists also said the same."

He shared a hilarious experience while on the movie set.

"As I was walking out [of the dressing room], I had to move quietly and slowly because filming was ongoing and it appeared like I was floating. When some of the staff members saw me [in Guanyin's costume], they stood up immediately and bowed to me, while others put their hands together in prayer. In response, I nodded to them, just like how Guanyin would respond," he laughed.

Filming at the 'haunted' Amber Court

As an important figure behind the Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories radio and television series, Dennis told us he was "so excited" when he knew he would be filming the movie at the apartment complex Amber Court, rumoured to be haunted despite the residents rubbishing the claims.

"I told myself that I would definitely be able to get inspiration while there and would go to the corners to explore," he said.

However, he realised there were no traces of the supernatural.

Dennis shared: "The place was crowded with people; it's a big place and the rooms are very spacious. The buildings look nice and refurbished often. It's a very nice experience.

"I also went around with Jovin to the darker corners to explore and look for inspiration, but it wasn't eerie. I was hoping to see if there were any shadows or white figures jumping out, but there was nothing. I didn't feel any creepiness at all."

Blooms of Happiness is now showing in Singapore cinemas.

