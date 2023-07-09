International Dimples Day: 11 stars with heart-melting dimples

Did you know that only 20-30 per cent of the world's population is estimated to have dimples?

To celebrate their rarity on International Dimples Day today (July 9), here are 10 dimpled celebrities that will make your heart melt.

BTS' Jungkook

Much like the lyrics of his group's 2018 song Dimple, BTS' Jungkook has charmed his way into the hearts of many with his singing and "illegal" dimpled smile.

The 25-year-old superstar made his debut as the K-pop group's youngest member in 2013, and has since released self-composed solo songs like Still With You and My You.

His next highly anticipated solo single, Seven, will premiere with its music video on July 14.

Shin Min-ah

Besides her hit dramas Oh My Venus (2015) and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), Korean actress Shin Min-ah is known for her lovely dimples.

The 39-year-old recently starred in the 2022 drama Our Blues and is reportedly considering an upcoming rom-com drama series Because I Want No Loss.

Joanne Peh

It's no wonder she won the title of Miss Elegant and Miss Personality in Miss Singapore Universe 2002.

A familiar face in the local scene, Singaporean actress and TV host Joanne Peh has won numerous acting and popularity awards.

The 40-year-old is best known for the 2008 series The Little Nyonya and 2019's Last Madame, and most recently, the mother of two starred in 2023 local action drama Shero.

Samantha Tan

You may recognise her as Goh Bee Bee from the 2022 military comedy film Ah Girls Go Army.

Prior to the film, Singaporean actress Samantha Tan, 28, took part in The New Paper's 2013 New Face beauty pageant and made it to the Top 20.

She won the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) reality show kNOCk Out! and signed with them shortly after, until a series of controversies with the production company.

Ariana Grande

Of course, US singer Ariana Grande, 30, couldn't be left out of this list.

The star began her music career at 15 in Broadway and rose to fame after playing Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon series Victorious.

She moved on to a solo music career starting with 2013's Yours Truly, and currently boasts an impressive 68.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Ariana will be returning to the big screens in the upcoming 2024 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone captured hearts with her smile even before her debut into the acting industry.

The 37-year-old actress became a sensation after appearing in a hit TV commercial, and since then has starred in multiple films and shows, with her breakthrough coming in Om Shanti Om (2007).

Her upcoming projects include Project K and Fighter in January 2024.

Hisyam Hamid

It's not every day you see a firefighter with looks that could kill.

Believe it or not, Singaporean actor Hisyam Hamid, 37, started his career as a firefighter before delving into the acting industry in Malaysia.

He rose to fame after starring in the 2013 TV series Ariana Rose and joining the long-running drama Gerak Khas in 2018.

He last starred in 2021 drama Hatimu Sedingin Salju.

Shah Rukh Khan

If you don't love King Khan, chances are your mother, aunt or even grandmother probably does.

Known as the King of Bollywood and also just by his initials SRK, the 57-year-old veteran actor has starred in many iconic films that are still loved to this day: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Dilwale (2015), to name a few.

He has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, the Knight of the Legion of Honour by the Government of France and the title of Datuk by the governor of Malaysia's southern Malacca state.

Three of his upcoming films Jawan, Dunki and Tiger 3 are slated for release this year.

Queen Latifah

It would be criminal to include a king and leave out a queen.

US star Dana Elaine Owens, better known by her stage name Queen Latifah, debuted as a singer and rapper with her 1989 album All Hail the Queen, featuring hit single Ladies First.

In 2006, she became the first hip-hop artist crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 53-year-old recently led the three-season crime series The Equalizer, which aired from 2021 to May this year.

Harry Styles

This one's for the Directioners who still exist in 2023.

Harry Styles rose to fame after winning the 2010 X Factor with his members in One Direction.

The group debuted in 2011, and though they never officially disbanded, all the remaining members are currently doing their own thing.

Harry, 29, is now a successful soloist with multiple awards and even ventured into Hollywood. He recently starred in the 2022 movie Don't Worry Darling.

Lay Zhang

[embed]https://youtu.be/JTKkGC8n2vc[/embed]

Last but not least, we have Lay Zhang, who made his showbiz debut as part of the South Korean-Chinese pop boy band Exo in 2012.

The 31-year-old Chinese singer made his solo debut in 2016 and has since released hit songs such as Namanana, Honey and Sheep.

He came to Singapore last October for his solo concert Grandline2: Infinite Lands.

