'Leave Jungkook alone': Han So-hee receives hate comments after reportedly starring in BTS star's music video

K-drama meets K-pop in Jungkook's upcoming music video, but not all his fans are happy about it.

According to media reports, Korean actress Han So-hee will be appearing in the music video for Jungkook's upcoming solo single, Seven, as the main character.

The rumours started after So-hee, 28, was seen arriving in South Korea at the same time as the 25-year-old singer on June 22.

It was said that the two were filming the Seven music video in Los Angeles.

In response to queries regarding the news, BTS' agency Big Hit Music stated that it is "difficult to confirm".

Fans of the group, known as Army, took to So-hee's Instagram to express their excitement and for some, hatred.

"You are so gorgeous," commented one fan on her latest Instagram post, saying that they can't wait to see her in the music video.

Other fans however, were not so kind, with one writing: "Leave Jungkook alone. You are no match for Jungkook."

The haters flooded the comment section with vomiting and poop emojis, with some even stating that Jungkook is only for fellow BTS member V.

While comments from the haters did receive a number of likes, they were also slammed by fans who were more rational.

"They are not gonna marry. They are just making a music video. Are you crazy?" said a fan in response to a hate comment, adding laughing emojis.

Others requested that the haters left the fandom.

So-hee has appeared in other music videos, namely SHINee's Tell Me What To Do, Jung Yong-hwa's Girls Do It and Roy Kim's Let's Stop It.

She made her acting debut in the 2017 drama Reunited Worlds, and rose to fame after dramas The World of the Married, Nevertheless and My Name.

Jungkook's highly anticipated Seven will premiere with its music video on July 14. Excluding his Fifa stint, this will mark the first solo release from BTS' youngest member since the group announced a break in 2022.

