'The internet's trying to divide us': Cardi B addresses rumoured feud with Billie Eilish

Cardi B "hates" the Internet.

The 29-year-old rap star threw an after party following the Met Gala on Monday (May 2) when a video of pop star Billie Eilish appearing to call her fellow musician "so weird" while in attendance went viral and Cardi took to Twitter to clear up any rumours of a feud between the pair.

In a tweet, she wrote: "I hate the internet cause one, how do y'all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f****** baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess [sic]?"

The WAP hitmaker — who has daughter Kulture, three, and seven-month-old son Wave with fellow rapper Offset — also shared a voice note that the Happier than Ever singer had sent her in which she attempts to explain her "so weird" comment.

In the voice message, Billie said: "Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that. I was f****** calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you, shoving their phones into your a**. And I was like, 'Just look at her with your eyes!'"

Cardi — who had initially deactivated her account on the microblogging platform at the beginning of April after receiving backlash from fans for not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards but returned just days later — replied to Billie via a voice note where she claimed that fans were trying to "divide" her from her fellow star.

She said: "The internet is trying to divide us. They don't understand that you're my baby!"