Ireland Baldwin gives birth to baby girl

Ireland Baldwin has given birth to a baby girl.

The 27-year-old model — who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — has been dating record producer RAC since 2021 and took to social media on Thursday (May 18) to reveal that they had welcomed their first child together.

Alongside a snap of the family of three in the hospital, she revealed her daughter's name by writing on Instagram: "Holland."

Ireland was inundated with congratulatory messages upon announcing the news, including one from uncle William Baldwin, who wrote: "Welcome to the world baby girl Holland. We love you" whilst stepmother Hilaria Baldwin posted two heart emojis.

Actress Rumer Willis wrote: "Omg omg, hi sweet girl we can't wait to squeeze you" whilst cousin Alaia — who is the older sister of Justin Bieber's wife Hailey — wrote: "But you look so pretty!"

Earlier this year, Ireland — whose Oscar-winning father has now become a granddad for the first time — admitted that pregnancy had been "hard" for her because of her "jaded perception" of love even though she had "always wanted" to have a baby as long as it was with the "right person."

She wrote on Instagram: "Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that. I've always wanted a baby with the right person. I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally.

"I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear. I've struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to s*** randomly."

