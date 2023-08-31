Irfan Fandi reportedly dating Miss Universe Thailand 2023

2023 has been filled with celebrity dating news and now we've got another one to add to the list.

Thai media recently reported that Singaporean footballer Irfan Fandi, who has been playing for Thai club BG Pathum United since 2019, is currently dating Anntonia Porsild, who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023 on Aug 20.

After her win, Irfan reportedly posted an Instagram Story to congratulate her, with the caption: "Born to be a queen. So proud of you."

According to reports, the couple went public in 2020.

Photos of the two 26-year-olds, said to be deleted from Anntonia's Instagram, have been spreading on social media since the news broke.

A quick look at Anntonia's Instagram account shows that none of the photos are on her feed anymore, with netizens speculating that she removed them for privacy reasons.

Among the photos that were circulating is one of them on a football field with their arms around each other.

"Congratulations my No.1," wrote Anntonia with a heart. It appeared to be a screengrab from her Instagram Story.

Earlier this week on Aug 29, Irfan posted a photo of Anntonia in his Story of them having dinner together at a restaurant.

Anntonia is a Thai-Danish model who made history after winning Miss Supranational 2019, marking Thailand's first victory in the beauty pageant.

Irfan is the son of renowned Singaporean former footballer Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs.

He was previously in a public relationship with national silat player Nurul Suhaila, whom he met during their time at the Singapore Sports School.

