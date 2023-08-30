Along With The Gods' Kim Dong-wook to marry 'non-celebrity with outstanding beauty'

Wedding bells are ringing in the air, this time for South Korean actor Kim Dong-wook.

Today (Aug 30), South Korean media reported that the 40-year-old has been in a "quiet relationship in consideration of his non-celebrity girlfriend".

They added that he recently began to inform his acquaintances about his wedding preparations.

His agency KeyEast Entertainment also announced in a statement: "The bride-to-be is a non-celebrity with outstanding beauty, and the two of them continued their sincere relationship based on trust and faith, and will soon bring their relationship to fruition through a beautiful marriage."

The wedding ceremony will be held privately "somewhere in Seoul" during winter, with the agency explaining that they cannot disclose the exact date and location.

They continued: "We are deeply grateful to the many people who always support and love Kim Dong-wook, and we would be grateful if you could send warm congratulatory messages to him who is at the starting point of a new journey.

"To repay the love sent to him, Kim Dong-wook will do his best as an actor to show you better activities in the future."

Dong-wook rose to fame after starring in the 2007 K-drama Coffee Prince which also starred Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun-hye.

He later appeared in box office hits Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and its sequel Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018).

The former reportedly became the second-highest grossing film in South Korea at the time of release.

More recently, Dong-wook was in the 2023 dramas My Perfect Stranger and Delightfully Deceitful.

