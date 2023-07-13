Kim Dong-wook, star of time-travel drama My Perfect Stranger, on where he'd go if he could return to 1987

If you had the power to time travel where would you go?

In an interview shared with AsiaOne, Korean actor Kim Dong-wook was asked the same question and his answer was simple.

"I would like to be in a baseball stadium where top players like Kim Yong-soo, Sun Dong-yeol, and Choi Dong-won are playing in a match," said the 39-year-old.

Dong-yeol and Dong-won were the top pitchers in the Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) League, the highest-level league of baseball in South Korea, during the 1980s and their last game against each other took place in May 1987.

Yong-soo was in the 1984 Olympic team.

Dong-wook is best known for his performances in the classic K-drama Coffee Prince (2007) and the movies Along With The Gods 1 and 2 (2017 and 2018). In his latest K-drama My Perfect Stranger, he plays news reporter Yoon Hae-joon who unwittingly time-travels to the year 1987 with aspiring writer Baek Yoon-young (Jin Ki-joo).

While he investigates a case of serial killings and becomes a teacher to hide his agenda, Yoon-young tries to stop her parents from getting married.

When asked about his similarities and differences with Hae-joon, Dong-wook stated that his character's courageous attempt at changing fate "resonated" with him because it's a choice he would make himself.

[[nid:638003]]

"Though I'm not sure if I have as much courage as he does," he laughed.

Dong-wook added that he used to be very shy and is trying to "learn the importance of getting along" with the people around him, compared to Hae-joon who is good at mingling with others even in an era of solitude.

Despite his seemingly reserved personality, he shared that he's always wanted to be a teacher like Hae-joon: "I think it's meaningful and fascinating to be able to play a role in choosing and shaping someone's future."

My Perfect Stranger is now streaming on Viu.

ALSO READ: Son Ye-jin accidentally reveals face of her and Hyun Bin's son through phone wallpaper

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.