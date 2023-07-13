Son Ye-jin accidentally reveals face of her and Hyun Bin's son through phone wallpaper

To show or not to show — that is the question when it comes to celebrity parents having kids.

On one hand, some parents like Kim Kardashian are open about sharing photos and videos of their children on social media. Local actress Jayley Woo even has an Instagram account for her little one.

Other parents choose to keep their children's faces hidden for the sake of their privacy. Local actress Zoe Tay posts photos of her kids facing away from the camera, and Gigi Hadid once asked the press to blur out the face of her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai before they shared photos.

South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcomed their son last year in November, and the baby's face has been revealed, albeit not by their own choice.

Ye-jin, 41, was spotted at Incheon Airport last Saturday (July 8) after flying back home from Paris Fashion Week.

While greeting fans at the airport, her phone wallpaper, which is believed to be of her seven-month-old son, was shown for a couple of seconds to press cameras.

While the wallpaper photo isn't shown clearly, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the baby's chubby face.

Ye-jin attending the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week also marked her first public appearance since giving birth to her son.

"Return of the queen," her agency MSteam shared on July 4.

Ye-jin could be seen in the Instagram post wearing a white blazer with navy edges, white top and navy blue miniskirt. She also carried a white and blue Valentino handbag and was at the airport, heading to Paris.

Fans were excited to see her, with one comment reading: "Married life and motherhood makes her more stunning, blooming and glowing… the looks of a fulfilled woman."

"Beautiful and gorgeous as ever.... Loving her new hairstyle," another read. "She's lovelier and more stunning now."

Ye-jin also shared photos of her own from Paris.

"Ready to go to the show… Jet lag," she shared from her hotel room on July 6.

It appears she was in better spirits the next day as she shared photos of herself outside the Musee Conde.

"It was so awesome that I could cry," she wrote in Korean about the fashion show. "The Valentino Haute Couture Show felt like a movie."

She added in English that it was "so stunning" she felt like she was dreaming.

