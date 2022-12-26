'I've found someone I love more than I love myself': Son Ye-jin shares first photo of newborn son

SEOUL – South Korean actress Son Ye-jin, who gave birth to her first child on Nov 27, shared a glimpse of his feet on Instagram last Saturday (Dec 24).

In her lengthy Christmas Eve post, the 40-year-old, who married actor Hyun Bin in March, wished her followers happy holidays and thanked them for their support.

"This year has been even more special to me," she wrote in Korean, which was translated by entertainment portal Koreaboo. "As you know, my husband and I welcomed the birth of our precious son. And I learnt that it takes a lot of love, care and help to bring a life into this world."

The K-drama darling, who fell in love with her husband while co-starring in hit series Crash Landing on You (2019 to 2020), added that she was initially worried about her baby, as he had arrived a little earlier than expected, but she was thankful she was able to have a natural birth.

She also gave a shout-out to Hyun Bin, 40, writing: "And thank you for being with me through this whole process and transforming into a hedgehog day by day."

She tagged on the hedgehog emoji and may have been alluding to Korean terms "hedgehog dad" and "hedgehog mum", which refer to parents who love their children blindly, rather like hedgehogs who believe their babies have the smoothest skin.

Referring to her one-month-old son, the blissful new mum added: "Now that I've met someone I love more than I love myself, I feel completely hopeless but, at the same time, I feel stronger than ever – like I can do anything and everything."

