Proud parents Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon announce birth of baby boy

South Korean celebrity power couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

In a statement released by Shin-hye's agency on Tuesday (May 31), Salt Entertainment said: "We are sharing news that actress Shin-hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today.

"She and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae-joon, and her acquaintances."

Recognised as one of the most popular Korean actresses, 32-year-old Shin-hye married to Tae-joon in January this year. The couple admitted to their relationship in 2018.

While announcing her marriage and pregnancy in November last year, Shin-hye described Tae-joon, 30, as her "pillar of support for a long time".

"He embraced the person Park Shin-hye with all of her lacking qualities, and so I am planning to start a life as someone's partner in marriage," she said at that time.

