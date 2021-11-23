Shotgun wedding? Park Shin-hye pregnant and marrying boyfriend Choi Tae-joon

Good news on a dreary Tuesday — popular South Korean actress Park Shin-hye announced to her supporters on her official fan cafe this morning (Nov 23) that she's ready to move on to the next stage of her life.

The 31-year-old star of the Netflix zombie movie #Alive said: "I am getting married to the person I have been seeing for a while now. He was my pillar of support for a long time, and he embraced the person Park Shin-hye with all of her lacking qualities, and so I am planning to start a life as someone's partner in marriage.

"Furthermore, although I am hesitant to discuss this because it is still in its very early stages, while we began preparing for our marriage, a precious new life came to us. I wanted to tell you all so much. I promise to show you a good side of me even after I have become a member of my own family."

Shin-hye and actor Choi Tae-joon, 30, admitted to their relationship in 2018.

She's currently one of the most recognised Korean actresses. He entered showbiz as a child actor in 2001 and was last seen as the lead in this year's K-drama So I Married the Anti-fan.

According to her management agency Salt Entertainment, the couple will hold a private wedding ceremony on Jan 22, 2022.

