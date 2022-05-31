IU pushed by French influencer at Cannes, Jamie Lee Curtis sparks debate asking Korean actor to hold her handbag, D.P. season 2 adds new cast

IU pushed by French influencer at 75th Cannes Film Festival

A video of IU being pushed at Cannes has been circulating on Twitter since the day of the event on May 26. The incident has caused outrage not only among fans but Korean netizens alike — which is not surprising considering how well-loved the singer-actress is.

Starring as the lead actress in the 2022 movie Broker, IU attended its worldwide premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. This was her first time at the said festival.

In the video, IU could be seen having a conversation with her co-star Lee Joo-young on the red carpet. A blonde woman – later identified as French beauty influencer Maria Travel — shoved IU as she walked past and didn't look back to apologise.

IU stumbled forward but laughed it off and continued chatting with Joo-young. Her fans however, took to social media to express their anger, with some claiming it was an act of racism and Maria had pushed IU on purpose.

Maria later posted a series of Instagram Stories to apologise, along with a screenshot of herself sending a DM to IU with an apology.

"I'm really sorry for what happened on the red carpet today and I would love to apologise to the Korean actress Lee Ji-eun because I pushed her on the red carpet by mistake," said the influencer with a hand over her heart, referring to IU by her real name Lee Ji-eun.

"I never wanted to do that to her or to anyone else, and I'm really, really sorry for that. And I want to apologise from all my heart. Sorry."

While some fans remained upset, others were forgiving and encouraged fellow fans to "end this drama".

Jamie Lee Curtis sparks debate after asking Lee Seo-jin to hold her bag

Lee Seo-jin (left) and Jamie Lee Curtis (right).

PHOTO: Instagram/Lee Seo-jin, Reuters

A short clip from episode four of Youn Yuh-jung's tvN show Unexpected Journey has sparked a hot debate.

South Korean actor Lee Seo-jin was accompanying the veteran actress at the Oscars in March this year when Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis asked him to hold her bag, despite it being their first meeting. Seo-jin was also unsure if the actress knew him at all.

This simple gesture, however, sparked debate among Korean netizens on whether it was racist of Jamie to ask Seo-jin to hold her bag. Some commented that it was rude of her since they probably did not know each other.

A media report that claimed Jamie did not thank Seo-jin has also turned out to be untrue. In the video, Jamie could be seen mouthing a "thank you" to Seo-jin as she retrieved the purse from him with a smile.

D.P. season 2 to return with original cast members and new additions

Cast members of D.P. from left: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku.

PHOTO: Netflix

The second season of the Netflix original K-drama D.P. was confirmed in December 2021 and today (May 31), Netflix revealed the cast line-up and photos from the script reading.

Fans are stoked to be seeing the original cast again, which includes Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku.

Hae-in, 34, expressed his excitement for the second season: "I'm so happy to be able to film D.P. Season 2 together, and I'm excited and looking forward to the thought of meeting great people again on set. Please look forward to seeing Private Ahn Jun-ho."

The new cast members include Kim Ji-hyun, who played Son Ye-jin's onscreen best friend in the recent drama Thirty Nine, and Ji Jin-hee, best known for his roles in Move To Heaven (2021) and Dae Jang Geum (2003).

D.P. is an evocative drama centred around Deserter Pursuit Unit members Ahn Jun-ho (Hae-in) and Han Ho-yul (Kyo-hwan) who are tasked to track down soldiers who have deserted their posts. The episodes tell the stories of the soldiers and the struggles they endure during their mandatory enlistment.

