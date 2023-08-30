'A trained Insta husband': Son Ye-jin delights fans with update on Hyun Bin's photography skill

Celebrities may be good at posing and being in photos, but it doesn't necessarily make them good at taking them.

Case in point: South Korean actor Hyun Bin.

Earlier this month, his wife, actress Son Ye-jin, took to Instagram to show off herself on a golf course.

After lamenting how hot it was in the caption, the 41-year-old added: "By the way, I asked the husband to take photos, but it appears he only took vertical ones."

In the three weeks since, it appears that Hyun Bin, 40, has upped his photography game.

Ye-jin shared more photos yesterday (Aug 29), asking if she was "getting better", presumably at golf, but also noting: "His photography skills are getting better!"

In the photos, she can be seen in four golfing outfits: A light blue dress, a striped polo shirt with a blue skirt, a white polo and grey pleated skirt, and a white top with blue sailor collar and dark blue skirt.

She wears either a cap or bucket hat with sunglasses in each photo. It's the latter that fans zoomed into, discovering something quite hilarious reflected in it - Hyun Bin.

"The photographer standing with open legs to get the perfect shot in the last photo," one fan wrote. "That's 'A' for effort."

Another wrote: "He's a trained Insta husband now."

A netizen cheekily suggested: "Next time have the photographer do a selfie with you."

