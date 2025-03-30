Isla Fisher opens up about divorce fallout

Isla Fisher has opened up about some of the fallout from her divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Wedding Crashers star revealed "challenges" had brought her focus back to her career in the wake of her split from her husband of 13 years, Sacha Baron Cohen.

"I think because of the challenges that I've gone through in the last two years, I don't see that it will change much," Isla, 49, told Stellar Magazine.

She explained the realisation her life would continue to be busy and complicated meant she had changed her perspective on when to return to work.

"I have readdressed my attitude," Isla said, "or at least my ambition and my attitude to work."

At the time, with their children Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, 10 needing less hands-on attention than when they were smaller, Isla explained she had more space to think about a return to acting.

"I definitely am trying to focus more on myself professionally, something that was always on the back burner," she said.

"I always put motherhood first but everyone's a lot older now."

Isla currently has a number of projects in the works, including the third instalment of heist franchise Now You See Me as well as Spa Weekend, a comedy currently in production on Australia's Gold Coast.

She and Sacha, 53, announced they had called time on their marriage at the end of 2023.