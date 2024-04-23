'This isn't the end': These celebs keep their chin up even after not winning at Star Awards 2024

Getting nominated and dressed up for an eventful night but going home empty-handed must not be the best feeling, but these local celebrities keep their chin up and carry on.

Nick Teo

It's been nearly a decade since he made his acting debut and he hasn't received an award yet.

Despite that, Nick Teo remains positive.

"I'm fine. Every year, even when I don't get nominated or win, I have many producers, seniors, friends and fans who will text me, letting me know that they really care about me," said the 34-year-old in an Instagram post yesterday (April 22).

"Unwittingly, I'm slowly getting used to the feeling of not winning awards, and the disappointment is just for a short while."

Nick, who was nominated for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes this year, added that he was genuinely happy for his friends who won awards and thanked everyone who voted for him.

He also mentioned his actress wife who took home the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award: "I won't give up. Just like what Hong Ling and I often say, I'm a cockroach that won't die! I love acting. Winning awards doesn't matter! I'll do a good job! That said, it should feel good to win an award.

"See you next year."

Joanne Peh

Best Actress nominee Joanne Peh, 40, who was nominated for her role in the drama Shero, expressed her appreciation for her supporters in an Instagram post today.

"While I didn't take home an award this time, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support from everyone who believed in me, who gave me a pat and a hug and wished me well."

"I believe that everything happens for a reason, and this isn't the end - it's just another step in my journey. That is definitely something worth celebrating!"

Kenneth Chung

He was disappointed, but he's over it now.

Prior to the award show, Yes 933 radio DJ Kenneth Chung posted an Instagram video for his supporters to thank them for always being there for him.

He didn't win the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes and Best Audio Personality categories he was nominated in, but shared in a later post that his disappointment is now gone.

He concluded: "I'll keep doing what I have to do. There are still many things to look forward to this year!"

Kenneth, 38, presents The Shuang and Kunz Show with Hazelle Teo, which was also nominated for Best Radio Programme. After losing out to Love 972's The Breakfast Quintet, he told AsiaOne on April 15: "We are going to go home and cry and whatever, feel sad, but the next morning, we will continue to work hard."

Andie Chen

Receiving an award would make him happy, but not getting one is fine with him too.

This was how Andie Chen concluded his thoughts in his Instagram post yesterday.

After apologising to his supporters, the 38-year-old added: "It warms my heart to receive so many blessings from you all these days."

Andie was in the running for three awards - Best Actor (Silent Walls), Best Supporting Actor (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) and Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes.

The Star Search 2007 winner has yet to receive an accolade at Star Awards so far.

Denise Camillia Tan

Denise Camillia Tan got her first win at Star Awards last year with the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award and was nominated in the same category this year. But she was not so lucky this time round.

The 31-year-old shared her thoughts on her Instagram Story yesterday: "Despite not clinching the award last night, waking up to so many messages filled with encouragement was incredibly heartwarming. To everyone who tirelessly voted for me, you know who you are and I'm deeply grateful. Let's keep pushing forward together."

Lee Teng

Taiwan-born TV host Lee Teng congratulated those who won and encouraged those who didn't.

"Enjoy the fruits of your hard work over the past year, and for those who didn't win, don't be discouraged! In showbiz, it's not about who is the most popular but who is popular now," said the 39-year-old in an Instagram post yesterday.

"As long as you keep on working hard and producing good works, the audience will surely give you recognition."

Lee Teng won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award for the sixth time in 2022. He was nominated for the same category in 2023 and this year but didn't win.

