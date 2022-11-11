'It is all for 10 minutes of my life': Kim Kardashian recalls struggle to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has revealed the struggle it took to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The 41-year-old star made waves at the glitzy event in New York City earlier this year when she wore the original Happy Birthday Mr. President gown – which is owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not – and had to change into the outfit at the gala itself.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, she said: "I can't sit in a car, I can't risk it. It's so fragile, you guys. No one can touch me. So if anyone touches me and gets their oils on the dress… it's too risky to get in the car and leave from the hotel and do it…

"So, all of this – the losing the weight, dying the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the top of the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress, because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner, is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life, just on the red carpet.

"Like, that's it."

Kim pulled an all-nighter to make sure her hair colour was perfect, and she was worried her locks might fall out as a result of the dye.

She explained: "It has to be the right colour. My hair can't fall out. We have to get it right. We have one day to dye it. We're gonna be up for 15 hours."

She added: "Tomorrow is Met Monday and I didn't get a lot of sleep because we had to pull an all-nighter to dye my hair blonde."

Although she found the hair dying process "tedious and annoying", she thinks she showed her "dedication".

That was also the case with her workout regime, as she looked to lose weight to make sure the gown could go past her hips.

She explained: "When I thought to go in Marilyn Monroe's dress – and I know how precious and fragile the dress is, I knew I had to lose at least 10 pounds for it to even go up on me."

Meanwhile, the reality star and social media queen anticipated the fierce backlash she received for wearing the dress, while insisting she doesn't see herself as a modern day Monroe.

She said: "I'm a little nervous some people will hate and be like, 'How dare she think she can just step into Marilyn's dress', and I get that."

