'It can be a little strange': Nick Jonas on singing about sex alongside his brothers

Nick Jonas admits it "can be a little strange" singing about sex alongside his brothers.

The Jonas Brothers - also comprising Kevin, 35, and Joe Jonas, 33 - reference romps on their upcoming LP, The Album.

On the steamy track Summer In the Hamptons, the siblings sing: "Sex with you is like…"

Kevin began in their interview with Bustle: "It's just natural to speak about your life and where you're at. Like, that's my wife and partner in crime of 13 years, you know?"

Nick, 30, then admitted: "We're always conscious that we're three brothers singing on stage together.

"So when we speak about sex specifically, it's gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange."

The Bee Gees were a huge inspiration for the album.

Kevin told Variety: "They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father. And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities."

Asked what their favourite song on the record is, Nick - whose daughter Malti was born prematurely via surrogate last January - said: "I'm torn between Little Bird, which is a song about parenthood that will affect people in different ways, and Waffle House. It was a last-minute addition.

"At first, it was a bit of a head scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favourites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It's a really, really, fun song. We can't wait to play it live."

The Album - the follow-up to 2019's Happiness Begins - is set for release on Friday (May 12).

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas flattered that people have sex to his music