'It was a difficult decision': Roger Kwok and former TVB actress Cindy Au announce their divorce

They've been living separately for two years and decided to part ways for good.

Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok and former TVB actress Cindy Au revealed that they've divorced in similar Instagram posts yesterday (May 2).

Both said they're thankful for the years they spent together.

"We have been living apart since two years ago, and after much deliberation and communication, we have finally decided to divorce. It was a difficult decision to make....We are thankful that we have worked hard for each other and our family. I wish you all the best," said 59-year-old Roger.

Roger and Cindy, 44, tied the knot in 2006 and have a son and daughter. She took a hiatus from acting after marriage.

