It wasn't the alcohol: Taiwanese actor Talu Wang and Malaysian singer Joey Chua spotted canoodling in public again

The first time they were spotted kissing in public back in May, both of them were reportedly tipsy after having had a few drinks.

Was it love or just the alcohol that led to the PDA by Taiwanese actor Talu Wang and Malaysian singer Joey Chua? He had, after all, called the 27-year-old "my only little sister" when they were both in the Chinese reality show A Journey For Love.

While they haven't announced their relationship, they aren't making a secret of it either.

The couple were recently spotted together in public again, including doing some very intimate stuff and this time, there were no obvious signs of inebriation.

On July 24, Talu, 30, and Joey were spotted sightseeing together at Lama Temple in Beijing. Two days later, she visited him on the set of his new film, before going to an onsen together.

At a garden there, Talu got Joey to sit on his lap while they hugged, kissed, and chatted.

While some netizens think the couple are acting for the camera, we're all for love and romance.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com