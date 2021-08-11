This is the ITE student film PM Lee just shared on Facebook

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has paid tribute to food delivery riders by highlighting local short film Kejar, which recently won the Best Direction Award (Student Category) at this year's ciNE65 Movie Maker Awards.

"It tells of the challenges delivery riders face as they 'chase' as many orders as they can in a day," PM Lee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 11).

"The pandemic has brought home the hard work of our food delivery riders. Day and night, rain or shine, they are out and about, getting our orders to us while we work from home, or when dining-in restrictions are in force," he added.

Kejar (or chase in Malay) is written and directed by ITE student Muhammad Ruzhael Marwazi based on his personal experience as a food delivery rider.

The three-minute short film, produced by Ruzhael and his coursemates at ITE College Central, centres around this year’s theme of ‘Stronger, Together’.

It tells the touching story of a delivery food rider during the Covid-19 pandemic, who tries to complete more deliveries so he can earn more money to support himself and his ill mother and also cover the cost of her medical bills.

Ruzhael, a second-year student, is studying for a Higher Nitec in filmmaking (cinematography). He had signed up to be a food delivery driver once he turned 18, and has been working part-time for the last two years, The New Paper reported.

With a desire to help ease his family’s financial situation, Ruzhael followed his older brother's footsteps in becoming a delivery rider, the report said.

The ciNE65 MMA is a short film competition that is organised by Nexus, the Ministry of Defence and mm2 Entertainment to encourage aspiring filmmakers to produce stories about our little red dot.

