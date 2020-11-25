To order or not? Netizens debate after barefooted food delivery rider spotted braving heavy rain

When it's raining heavily, it's easier to pick up the phone and have your meal delivered to you than to brave the storm yourself.

However, netizens are now questioning whether they should or shouldn't call for food delivery after a photo of a delivery man soaked to the bone went viral.

The photo circulating on Facebook yesterday (Nov 24) captured the back of a GrabFood delivery rider as he made his way back to his motorcycle in the pouring rain. Along with plastic bags filled with food items, he carried a plastic bag with his shoes in them.

A caption accompanying the photo read: "Remember that when u order delivery, someone is going through a rough time to do your delivery, a little tips for them will help [sic]."

Remember that when u order delivery, someone is going through a rough time to do your delivery, a little tips for them will help Posted by Dougles Chan on Monday, November 23, 2020

Many netizens were quick to express their gratitude to the food delivery riders in the comment section, with some sharing how they'd make sure to tip them as a show of appreciation for their efforts.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

But others couldn't help but wonder, why not refrain from putting delivery men in such a situation and not order food at all?

"Imagine if that's your family out there," one netizen commented.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Some argued that by choosing not to order, they were instead robbing the delivery men of their income, rather than actually helping them.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While netizens couldn't reach an agreement, a delivery rider weighed in, telling everyone to "please order as usual even when its raining heavily [sic]."

"We need orders to feed our families. Just don't rush us," he added.

He also added a couple of tips for customers to make both their orders, as well as the delivery riders' jobs, much easier, such as giving clear directions to the destination and being patient while waiting for their order to arrive.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

"If not, being friendly and encouraging words is good enough. [sic]"

ALSO READ: Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food

rainercheung@asiaone.com