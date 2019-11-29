Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food

Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

With multiple food delivery services available in Singapore that make it possible to satisfy our hunger pangs without so much as lifting a finger, it's safe to say that some of us have gotten a little spoiled.

Case-in-point — one customer who demanded that their GrabFood rider pick up the tab if the food was not delivered by a certain time.

Photos of the unusual request, which were shared on the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff yesterday (Nov 28), showed an order on the GrabFood Driver app.

The customer had ordered food from a Swensen's outlet at Northpoint City and asked for it to be delivered to The Miltonia Residences, a condominium in Yishun.

Under a section for customer notes, the customer had written: "by 4.45pm of [sic] my food not here. rider will pay for it"

The photos were taken at 4.24pm, which left the rider with 21 minutes to head to the restaurant, collect the food and deliver it.

<Reader's Contribution by Sarah> Self-entitled customer expects GrabFood delivery to arrive in 20min or else rider has to pay for it. Got money buy Yishun condo but no money to buy class.

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

The post quickly attracted a slew of comments criticising the customer's attitude and calling them out for being entitled.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Several netizens also dispensed some useful advice — don't mess with the people who handle your food.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others called on Grab to take action against the customer.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

A Grab spokesperson told AsiaOne yesterday: "Grab is aware of this incident and investigations are ongoing.

"Our consumers' and delivery-partners' welfare are important to us and we encourage both consumers and delivery-partners to treat each other with respect and kindness. Users found to display errant behaviour will be suspended from the platform."

Grab had previously warned GrabFood customers of longer delivery times after a ban on the use of electric scooters on public footpaths kicked in on Nov 5. 

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Food delivery services Grab Customer service

