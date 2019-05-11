GrabFood warns customers of longer wait with e-scooter ban on footpaths; Deliveroo to stop working with errant riders

There are about 7,000 food delivery riders in Singapore who use e-scooters, the majority believed to be working for Grab.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Customers should be prepared for longer waits and even having their orders cancelled when a ban on the use of electric scooters on public footpaths kicks in on Tuesday (Nov 5), said food delivery provider GrabFood.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo said that it will stop working with errant riders who continue to use their e-scooters on footpaths.

Grab's GrabFood is one of the three major food delivery companies in Singapore, alongside Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Grab said that more than one in three of its delivery riders rely on e-scooters to carry out their jobs.

"With the new direction, affected partners will have to consider other modes of transport, which may not be readily available to them," a Grab spokesman said.

"During this period, we would like to seek consumers' understanding that they may have to wait longer for their orders or may experience an increase in cancellations by delivery-partners who may not be able to cover the delivery distance on foot," she added.

There are about 7,000 food delivery riders in Singapore who use e-scooters, the majority believed to be working for Grab.

The firm told ST that it respects the decision made by the authorities but will engage the Government in further dialogue to see if it would be possible to allow riders who have displayed responsible riding behaviours to continue using their e-scooters under certain conditions.

Grab will reach out to all affected riders by the end of the week.

As for Deliveroo, its spokesman told ST: "We anticipate minimal impact to customers' deliveries, given that personal mobility device (PMD) and power-assisted bicycle riders currently constitute 5 per cent of our overall fleet of 6,000 riders."

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min, who announced the tougher regulations in Parliament on Monday, said that the authorities will work with Workforce Singapore (WSG) to help riders who may need to find new jobs as result of the ban.

In a statement, WSG said it has a range of programmes and services to help Singaporeans in their job search, "including those who may be affected by this announcement such as food delivery riders who use e-scooters as their main form of transportation".

Mr Richard Lim, WSG's director of career services division added: "Job seekers can also tap WSG's MyCareersFuture.sg, a smart job search portal that can match individuals to relevant jobs based on their skills, including jobs in adjacent sectors or industries."

E-scooter riders, please take note. From tomorrow, you'll have to keep to only cycling and shared paths. https://str.sg/JwAZ

Posted by The Straits Times on Monday, 4 November 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Food delivery services Personal mobility devices Singapore Parliament Workforce Singapore

TRENDING

Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
GrabFood warns customers of longer wait with e-scooter ban on footpaths; Deliveroo to stop working with errant riders
GrabFood warns customers of longer wait with e-scooter ban on footpaths; Deliveroo to stop working with errant riders
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword
Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword
1 dead, 1 injured in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub
1 dead, 1 injured in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong&#039;s home argues she was framed
Maid convicted of stealing from CAG chairman's home argues she was framed
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public

SERVICES