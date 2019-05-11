GrabFood warns customers of longer wait with e-scooter ban on footpaths; Deliveroo to stop working with errant riders

SINGAPORE - Customers should be prepared for longer waits and even having their orders cancelled when a ban on the use of electric scooters on public footpaths kicks in on Tuesday (Nov 5), said food delivery provider GrabFood.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo said that it will stop working with errant riders who continue to use their e-scooters on footpaths.

Grab's GrabFood is one of the three major food delivery companies in Singapore, alongside Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Grab said that more than one in three of its delivery riders rely on e-scooters to carry out their jobs.

"With the new direction, affected partners will have to consider other modes of transport, which may not be readily available to them," a Grab spokesman said.

"During this period, we would like to seek consumers' understanding that they may have to wait longer for their orders or may experience an increase in cancellations by delivery-partners who may not be able to cover the delivery distance on foot," she added.