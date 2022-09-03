'It's almost as if she has to post something to get attention': Britney Spears' son on her raunchy social media posts

Britney Spears' youngest son Jayden has branded the singer's raunchy social media posts attention-seeking and said they "may never stop".

The 15-year-old spoke out in a segment for Friday's (Sept 2) ITV News with the permission of his dad Kevin Federline, 44, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007.

Jayden also said his turbulent relationship with the Toxic singer can be rectified but admitted it would take a "lot" of time.

The teen lives with his brother Sean Preston, 16, at Kevin's Los Angeles home and said he does want to reunite with his mother.

Jayden added about her regularly appearing nude in social media pictures: "It's almost as if she has to post something to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop."

He also described Kevin's house as a "safe place" where he can "process" the "emotional trauma" he says he has endured.

It comes a month after it was reported Britney, 40, had not seen her sons for months.

Their father Kevin, said the boys' desire to avoid their mum's personal life was so great they didn't attend her wedding in June to 28-year-old model Sam Asghari.

Britney accused her sons in a now-deleted Instagram post of "abandoning" her and being "hateful".

She last week uploaded a voice recording online in which she claimed her family had "literally killed" her through her conservatorship ordeal with her family, which has also now been erased.

Britney said: "Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me... I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!

"My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!"

Source: Bang