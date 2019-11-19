It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3

Rainer Cheung
Ada Choi has outdone herself yet again.

The Hong Kong actress welcomed her third child into the world last Friday (Nov 15). Netizens were treated to a glimpse of her family of five after her husband, Max Zhang, excitedly shared a photo on his Weibo page today (Nov 19).

The couple tied the knot back in 2008 and became parents to their first daughter, Zoe, in 2011, just six months after a miscarriage. They had their second daughter, Chloe, in 2013.

Ada, 46, broke the news that she was expecting her third child in June this year, during which she also confessed that she had always wanted to give Max a son, reported Oriental Daily.

Despite the high-risk pregnancy due to her age, Ada persevered and the couple are happy to announce that they now have a baby boy.

The news of her delivery isn't the only thing that had netizens gasping. Though it has been a mere four days since she gave birth, Ada looks spritely and energetic as ever.

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

Perhaps that's only to be expected. The mum of three posted a series of photos just three months ago showing off her lithe and nimble self as she stretched, ran and jumped around in a park.

She also powered through her role as the matriarch in the 2011 drama Empress in the Palace while pregnant with her first child, unknown to the rest of the crew members.

The only question left on netizens' minds is, now that their family has grown, how will they all fit in their humble 80 square metre apartment in Hong Kong?

PHOTO: Weibo/Ada Choi

rainercheung@asiaone.com

