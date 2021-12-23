It's a boy! Tavia Yeung and Him Law welcome their second child

Seems like Hong Kong stars Tavia Yeung and Him Law got their Christmas miracle a little earlier this year as they welcome their second baby to the world on Dec 15.

The announcement came as a surprise for most as the couple kept the 42-year-old actress’ pregnancy private. Needless to say, fans were in for quite a shock when 37-year-old Him shared the news on Instagram.

He announced the birth of their son through an Instagram post on Dec 16, sharing a photo of the baby’s feet as well as a short heartfelt note.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for your concern. Mother and child are safe.”

It was reported that Tavia wanted to keep her pregnancy private. She most likely conceived in China after filming her comeback drama Modern Dynasty.

She didn’t reveal any further details of the birth. When contacted by the media, she only responded: “Thank you for your concern.”

Him’s Instagram followers were also quick to flood his post with congratulatory comments. Celebrity friends of the couple also sent their congratulations and it looks like they didn’t know about Tavia’s pregnancy either, judging from their messages.

Him is reportedly taking breaks from work to take care of Tavia and their newborn. It was also reported that the family have just moved into their new home.

The celeb couple married in 2016 after about five years of dating. Then in April last year, they welcomed their daughter Hera.

Him also previously told Hong Kong media outlet Sky Post that the family might move to China as there are more opportunities there. The couple also expressed how they only want the best for their daughter and we assume they feel the same for their newborn son.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.