'It's not that I'm unhappy': Chen Hanwei conflicted over Best Actor win at Star Awards 2022 and here's why

Chen Hanwei may be Mediacorp's Ah Ge but it was clear he didn't expect to bag Best Actor at this year's Star Awards.

When his name was announced, he seemed taken aback and during his acceptance speech, he expressed his desire for the younger generation of actors to receive this award. This is the seventh time he's received the honour in Star Awards.

He added: "I have maintained my standard, but their performances have surpassed their own standards. They should be standing on this stage, enjoying this honour."

It wasn't the first time he mentioned this as well. In the prelude show to Star Awards, Beyond The Script, he said: "I really hope that a rookie will win it (Best Actor) this year."

The 52-year-old, who also hosted this year's awards show, repeated his sentiments to local media.

“I hoped that I would stand on the stage tonight [as a host] and have the opportunity to present the award to someone from the next generation. I really think that there’s a huge significance in this as it represents the passing of the torch," he said during a backstage interview.

That being said, does this mean that he doesn't want to accept any more awards in the future?

"A lot of people talked about this, I’ve reached a certain age after all. It frankly isn’t up to me because I’m still a Mediacorp employee. The company definitely has their own considerations and rules, and I have to respect them."

However, he also clarified to AsiaOne that he wasn't upset at winning the award.

He explained: "It’s not that I'm unhappy receiving the award, it’s just that I felt it's a pity that these younger actors haven’t had this luck. Maybe I just have a little more luck than them."

