'It's too unbearable': New audio clip of late Coco Lee weeping due to pain in legs leaked

A new audio clip has emerged allegedly of the late Coco Lee crying while speaking about discomfort in her legs.

In the 37-second clip uploaded to Weibo and Douyin yesterday (Aug 30), a woman, believed to be Coco, recorded a voice message to someone, seemingly a close acquaintance, on Nov 7, 2022.

Coco whimpered as she said in a hoarse voice: "Hello dear, if you are available now, I am awake, can you call me? My leg is very uncomfortable. I don't want to share negativity with you, but it's too unbearable. I can't sleep, sit or walk, it's very serious now. Can you call me when you are free?"

In February this year, Coco shared that she had undergone a surgery to resolve a congenital issue in her left leg and had to learn to walk again. She wrote in her post then that over the years, she had relied on her right leg to support her entire body when she danced or sang on stage and her right leg would hurt terribly after every rehearsal and performance.

Coco also revealed in that post that she had aggravated her left leg and her hip joint shifted when she was rehearsing for a performance last October.

She ended her post then on a positive note, writing: "Right now I am a female warrior, facing a big challenge again. Human beings have their weak moments, that is unavoidable. However, we need to remember that the sun appears after the dark clouds."

Coco died at the age of 48 on July 5 allegedly of suicide.

On Aug 17, in a nine-minute audio file that was leaked on Weibo, Coco spoke angrily about how she was "bullied" by the director and the latter's team during the filming of Chinese variety show Sing! China, where she participated as a mentor between August and October 2022.

She said in the clip that she bore the pain in her legs to film the finale on Oct 14 and that she felt like she had "hypothermia", where she was so cold that she felt numb.

Coco added that her health was affected because she was disappointed at how she was treated during the filming. At one point, she spoke angrily in tears: "Now the heavens have forced me, I can't even dance anymore. Dancing is what makes me most happy and I can't do it anymore."

Her mentee Wang Zepeng also confirmed in his Weibo post on Aug 20 that Coco fell during their performance on stage.

According to a report by Taiwanese publication Setn yesterday, Taiwanese host Li Jing revealed an audio message that Coco had sent to her good friend, a hairstylist named Louis, two days before her death.

In the message, Coco said gently: "There is improvement in my walking, but now my left leg is about 80 per cent numb, so this process is still going to take a while. I am still working on it."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

