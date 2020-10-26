'It's an unbelievably gross feeling': This is what Chen Hanwei won't do with Zoe Tay for TV

Chen Hanwei has always taken his roles very seriously.

When he played an AIDS patient in the 2008 drama By My Side, he got so engrossed in his character that he truly thought he had the illness.

Then in his latest drama Super Dads, he ate a lot to put on 5kg for his role and later found out he had fatty liver because of it.

In the most recent episode of the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, the 51-year-old actor said he will do anything for a role except for these two things: kiss his BFF, Ah Jie Zoe Tay, and go naked on screen.

"I discussed [kissing] with Zoe once. She's like an elder sister to me and I'm like a younger brother to her, (so thinking about us kissing) is an unbelievably gross feeling," the local actor explained.

Hanwei shared that when they filmed the 2013 drama The Dream Makers together, they were very worried because they played a sweet and loving couple.

"We kept looking through the scripts for a kissing scene and were relieved to know there weren't any," he told host Quan Yi Fong.

"I'm not kidding, I was so afraid. Even a bed scene would make us worried," he quipped.

He admitted that it was "gross" for the audience to watch him French kiss at his age, but it's "okay" to kiss lightly.

While kissing scenes are dependent on who the other party is, one thing that's completely off-limits for Hanwei is appearing naked on screen. "If I had to be naked for a movie, I wouldn't accept the role," he shared.

ALSO READ: Chen Hanwei explains why buying a cup of ice lemon tea with his first paycheck means so much

trining@asiaone.com