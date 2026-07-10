IU and Lee Jong-suk break up after 4 years together

IU and Lee Jong-suk have ended their romance after four years together.

South Korean media reported today (July 10) that they announced their split through their respective agencies.

This comes after Dispatch reported earlier today that they had parted ways because of their busy schedules, which resulted in them meeting less frequently.

Ace Factory, which manages 36-year-old Jong-suk, told media: "It is true that Jong-suk has broken up with IU."

They added that they are unable to comment further as this is the actor's private life.

"IU has ended her relationship with Jong-suk. The two have decided to remain as good colleagues," the 33-year-old singer-actress's agency Edam Entertainment said.

Jong-suk and IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, first met when they co-hosted music programme Inkigayo in 2012.

In 2022, after winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) at MBC Drama Awards for his role in Big Mouth, Jong-suk hinted he was in a relationship in his winning speech: "After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries and fears. But there was someone who helped me to set a good direction and to have positive thoughts. I would like to take this opportunity to say that I thank you for always being awesome.

"And that I have liked you for a very long time, and that I respect you."

Shortly after the ceremony, it was revealed that he was referring to IU and their agencies confirmed they were dating.

In recent years, there were frequent speculations that they have broken up as they did not appear in each other's Instagram posts. However, they remained silent about it then.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com