Proud mum Ivy Lee celebrates son's completion of Ironman triathlon

With a name like Dash, it's only fitting that he's sporty.

Former Mediacorp actress Ivy Lee took to Instagram on Sunday (June 14) to celebrate her 21-year-old son's completion of an Ironman triathlon in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The endurance race comprised a swim spanning 3.8km in Lake Worthersee, a 180km bike course set against the Carinthian countryside, and concluded with a 42.2km run through the city centre.

According to the individual results on the race website, Dash finished in 2,044th place, clocking 1 hour 23 minutes 45 seconds for his swim, 7 hours 11 minutes 2 seconds for the bike ride and 4 hours 32 minutes and 36 seconds for the run. A total of 2,835 persons took part in the triathlon.

This isn't his first rodeo in the sporting scene — a post on Dash's Instagram account shows that he'd also previously participated in Hyrox Singapore 2025 as well as Singapore T100 Triathlon.

In her post, 52-year-old Ivy shared photos of her son brandishing his finisher's medal while she held a supporting bib and donned an "Ironmom" shirt to match.

The proud mum wrote: "The Ironman that makes the Ironmum!"

Several local celebrities took to the comments section to applaud Dash on his achievement, including Zheng Geping, Cynthia Koh, Fann Wong and Aileen Tan.

Ivy began her acting career in 1993 after emerging as the champion of Mediacorp's Star Search. She is best known for her roles in Double Happiness (2004) and Family Matters (2006), later leaving the broadcaster in 2009.

She married Hong Kong director husband Raymond Choy in 1997 and the couple have four children.

They welcomed their daughter Mikki in 1997, followed by twin sons Dash and Nik in 2005 and daughter Leah in 2009. The family has been based in London, England since 2017.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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