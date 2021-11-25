Jack Neo posts retro wedding photos for 31st marriage anniversary

As Jack Neo toils over the filming of his CNY 2022 movie Ah Girls Go Army — based on an imaginary scenario of Singaporean females undergoing national service — the 61-year-old celebrates today a milestone with the one who has soldiered on with him for 31 years through thick and thin.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday (Nov 25) which has received over 1,500 comments and 15,000 likes, he shared a throwback wedding photo of his much younger self embracing his wife Irene Kng.

The filmmaker wrote: "Grateful to my wife for walking alongside me for 31 years. Thanks for all your well wishes as well!"

Besides eldest son Regent, 27, who tied the knot on Oct 9 and held a wedding banquet a month later, Jack and Irene also have daughter Ethel, 29, and two other sons Ritz, 22, and Raffles, 17.

Over at Irene's Instagram page, she shared a video montage of more lovey-dovey photos the pair had taken on their wedding day.

"May our marriage be blessed with love, joy and companionship for all the years of our lives," she wrote.

Several local celebrities have expressed their well-wishes on the couple's social media pages.

PHOTO: Instagram/Irene Kng

