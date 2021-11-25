Jack Neo posts retro wedding photos for 31st marriage anniversary

Ching Shi Jie
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram, Facebook/Jack Neo

As Jack Neo toils over the filming of his CNY 2022 movie Ah Girls Go Army — based on an imaginary scenario of Singaporean females undergoing national service — the 61-year-old celebrates today a milestone with the one who has soldiered on with him for 31 years through thick and thin.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday (Nov 25) which has received over 1,500 comments and 15,000 likes, he shared a throwback wedding photo of his much younger self embracing his wife Irene Kng. 

The filmmaker wrote: "Grateful to my wife for walking alongside me for 31 years. Thanks for all your well wishes as well!"

Besides eldest son Regent, 27, who tied the knot on Oct 9 and held a wedding banquet a month later, Jack and Irene also have daughter Ethel, 29, and two other sons Ritz, 22, and Raffles, 17.

Over at Irene's Instagram page, she shared a video montage of more lovey-dovey photos the pair had taken on their wedding day.

"May our marriage be blessed with love, joy and companionship for all the years of our lives," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Irene Kng (@irenekng)

Several local celebrities have expressed their well-wishes on the couple's social media pages.

PHOTO: Instagram/Irene Kng

chingshijie@asiaone.com

#Jack Neo #Local celebrities #Dating/Relationships #Anniversaries