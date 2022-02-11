Jack Neo explains why he disbanded JTeam's stars including Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Patricia Mok

The four of them were once the strongest team of local comedians on TV programmes like the variety show Comedy Nite as well as on the silver screen.

But then JTeam Productions' disbanded its stable of talents, which included Patricia Mok, Mark Lee, Henry Thia and JTeam founder, director Jack Neo.

in the latest episode of the meWATCH talk show Hear U Out, Jack, 62, explained to host Quan Yi Fong why it happened.

"They didn't abandon ship. I longed for a much-needed rest and I didn't have the energy to lead them anymore. It had been a long journey and I was tired," he said.

He then asked a friend in the industry to take the talents under the latter's wing.

Yi Fong, 47, probed deeper on whether Jack's decision was fuelled by fatigue, or if he had realised his forte wasn't in artiste management.

He agreed it was the latter, adding: "Managing people is most exhausting, because you must know everyone well and you must be fair. But it's impossible to be fair.

"Someone may complain about unfair treatment but they don't realise it's because they lack certain skills that the other possesses. Do I have to spell that out? It would be embarrassing."

Yi Fong then spoke of a possible misunderstanding that occurred between Jack and a female artiste in JTeam back then.

Jack replied solemnly: "It's the scariest when artistes feel they are famous. It's the scariest when they think they can do without you

"I can't blame them. They were in tough circumstances for many years, so of course they'd want to enjoy the sudden fame. When you're famous, people put you on a pedestal; whatever you say goes.

"She was untouchable then. The role I want to play at JTeam was, I will leave you alone when you're at the top of your game. But I'll look out for you when you're not popular."

While Jack and Yi Fong didn't reveal who the female artiste is, viewers could make their own guess as there are very few popular female talents under JTeam's wing.

