Mark Lee lays out at least $1,000 cash for staff to scoop blindfolded in CNY game

You might have seen this latest trend that's going viral on social media — a blindfolded person, armed with a spatula, stands before a table covered in cash and tries to scoop as many notes as they can into a box within a specified time.

Besides local restaurant House of Seafood, comedian Mark Lee has also played the game with staff from his company King Kong Media Production.

Yesterday (Feb 7), YouTuber and actress Ee Chiou Huey — a talent under King Kong's stable — uploaded a video to her Instagram account that shows her trying valiantly to scoop some moolah into a box.

Voices could be heard teasing her. "This isn't fair!" one said.

Another joked: "Eh, save some for me leh!"

Boss Mark then appears on screen to shift the notes to the centre of the table. A rough calculation shows at least $1,000 in denominations of $10, $50 and $100.

Finally, after around 30 seconds and just as Mark was preparing to throw $10 into the box, Chiou Huey managed to successfully scoop up a $100 note.

The 33-year-old wrote in her Instagram Stories: "This is the lucky ah pek (uncle) I scooped up! Probably never gonna use it. Gonna go frame it up!"

PHOTO: Instagram/Ee Chiou Huey

She also added: "Honestly didn't expect to scoop up anything at all because it's almost impossible. I thought the $100 was put into my box by my boss.

"Only after this video did I realise that, 'Hey! I have a little luck too!' By the way, my manager won $690 from the same game."



King Kong Media tells AsiaOne they will be releasing a video of their celebs playing the game on their social media platforms next week, watch out for it!

