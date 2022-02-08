House of Seafood boss prepares $33,888 cash for staff to play viral money scooping game

Local restaurant House of Seafood chose a unique way to reward their staff with extra angbao money this Chinese New Year.

Jumping on a viral social media trend, the restaurant's CEO Francis Ng prepared a table filled with $2, $10, $50 and $100 notes amounting to $33,888.

"The idea is to scoop dollar notes with a wok spatula while being blindfolded," said a spokesman.

"The dollar notes that were successfully scooped into the big metal bowl will be given to the staff."

House of Seafood said this is their way of giving back to their restaurant staff who stuck with them during the Covid-19 pandemic when business was bad.

"The management hopes that this small activity will bring some joy to and staff and boost morale for all of them during this busy Chinese New Year period," the spokesman said.

The restaurant also posted a quiz on Facebook so their customers could join in the celebrations. Five winners will be invited to the restaurant to win some money as well.

"This quiz is also a small way to give back to our loyal customers for their unwavering support for our restaurant."