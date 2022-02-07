Mark Lee, Marcus Chin, Alaric Tay down with Covid-19 around CNY period

SINGAPORE - As Covid-19 infections generally crept up in Singapore over the Chinese New Year period, celebrities here have not been spared.

Actors Alaric Tay, Mark Lee, Marcus Chin and actress Hayley Woo were among local artistes who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week or so.

On Sunday (Feb 6), Tay said on Instagram that he tested positive 24 hours ago but added that he was fine as he had been fully vaccinated.

"I'm self-isolating… I am going to be watching a lot of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, MeWatch, Viu," he wrote.

Woo had come down with Covid-19 just before the Chinese New Year break, along with actors Mark Lee and Marcus Chin.

The 30-year-old shared a video of herself on TikTok and Instagram on Feb 1, the first day of Chinese New Year, with the caption: "When you're tested Covid positive and wanting to cut all the bad luck away for Lunar New Year... Take care everyone."

Lee, 53, who tested positive on Jan 29, two days before Chinese New Year eve, told Shin Min Daily News that he did not have a fever, just a cough and other cold symptoms.

He laughed about eating his reunion dinner by himself "in front of the mirror" and added that he was Covid-negative by last Saturday.

Similarly, Chin, 68, also tested positive on Jan 29 but exhibited only "a little fever, cough and sore throat". He self-quarantined and had a takeout for his reunion dinner, before recovering by the third day of Chinese New Year (Feb 3), Shin Min reported.

The newspaper added that veteran actor Richard Low had also come down with the virus but recovered before the start of the Chinese New Year. He tested positive on Jan 21 but had a negative test result on Jan 26.

Low, 69, shot a commerical on Jan 21 with Lee, Patricia Mok and Benz Hui but cancelled his subsequent plans and went to the doctor once he began to feel unwell.

He said his symptoms stayed mild, probably due to receiving a booster vaccine.

Singapore reported 7,639 local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,074 patients hospitalised.

Singapore reported 7,639 local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,074 patients hospitalised.