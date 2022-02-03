Hayley Woo cuts off 'bad luck' after getting Covid-19 and what celebs like Jayesslee, Annette Lee, Chen Xiuhuan did during CNY

If you had a rather dull Chinese New Year holidays watching K-dramas at your relatives' place and sleeping at home, well, know that some people had more fun than you.

Here are what some celebs did to celebrate the festivities.

Hayley Woo

After suffering side effects from her booster jab, local actress Hayley Woo announced yesterday (Feb 2) on her social media accounts that she's contracted Covid-19.

She still looks sprightly in her video clip though and showed us how she's cutting off her bad luck for CNY — by snipping her locks.

On the same note, it's not known if her twin sister Jayley has Covid-19, too.

Chen Xiuhuan

On the second day of CNY, Chen Xiuhuan and her 80-year-old mum went door to door to distribute goodie bags to some disadvantaged families.

When a netizen suggested she was exploiting the event to publicise herself, the 56-year-old actress replied: "My family and I contributed only a little within our means. Our intention was to encourage more people to help others who are in need, even if it's a small contribution.

"My mum is already 80, yet she wants to give back to society. You can be the same."

Annette Lee

We love Annette Lee because she's so funny and all. But now that she's — again — having a holiday overseas during the pandemic while we are still in Singapore, she's making us feel FOMO.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter uploaded a video to her Instagram account during the CNY holidays to say she's spending it in Siem Reap with her husband.

Glenn Yong

In his latest movie Ah Girls Go Army, you'll hear Glenn Yong shouting at the recruits about how his "grandma can do better than you".

So on the first day of CNY, the 25-year-old actor brought his real grandmother to the cinema to catch the flick.

Janice and Sonia Lee of Jayesslee

The Korean-Australian twins spent their CNY with Janice's sons Shane and Conor in Sydney, where they took photos with a giant inflatable tiger and had a fabulous meal at the Sydney Harbour — Shane's sushi even got stolen by a seagull.

"When your sister is annoying but you can't get mad because she buys you oysters and takes your kids to the toilet and stuff," Janice, 35, said in the post.

