Jack Neo's The Diam Diam Era is top show in Singapore on Netflix after premiering over the weekend

Local content came out tops over the weekend when Jack Neo's movie The Diam Diam Era premiered on Netflix last Friday night (May 28) and quickly became the number one show in Singapore, beating out American shows Lucifer and Army of the Dead as well as Korean drama series Vincenzo and Law School.

The Diam Diam Era, which opened in cinemas here last November, is the third instalment in Jack's Long Long Time Ago series. Set in the 1980s, it explores social issues and iconic moments in Singapore's history, such as adapting to the new government policies and the shift from kampung homes to HDB flats.

The movie stars Mark Lee, Richie Koh, Henry Thia, and Suhaimi Yusof.

Viewers also won't have to wait too long to catch the sequel The Diam Diam Era Two as it will be shown on Netflix from Aug 8.

In it, protagonist Ah Kun (Mark Lee) and his friends Osman and Shamugam form a political party called C.M.I to contest in the 1988 General Elections. The tension this creates puts family ties between Ah Kun and Zhao Di's families to the ultimate test.

