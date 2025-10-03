Jackie Chan accused of sexually harassing Joey Yung, her manager responds

Netizens are accusing Hong Kong martial arts actor Jackie Chan of sexually harassing Hong Kong singer Joey Yung after he was seen caressing her shoulder and back at a recent event in Macau.

The two stars attended The Greater Bay Area Film Concert 2025 on Sept 28 and were seated at the same table, together with Chinese actor Xiao Zhan, American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom, Chinese singer Sun Nan and Hong Kong magnate and Emperor Group chairman Albert Yeung.

In videos posted online, Jackie, 71, is sitting next to 45-year-old Joey and resting his arm on the back of her chair. He then moves his hand to pat her bare back before sliding his hand over her shoulder. Shortly after, Joey stands up as Yeung ushers her to another seat.

The interaction sparked online debate and many accused Jackie of sexual harassment, condemning his actions as being "a disgrace" and "disappointing".

One netizen wrote: "Does someone of his status know how to respect women? So disappointing."

Some netizens suggested it was a misunderstanding and that he was simply gesturing to Joey to change seats.

A netizen wrote: "Just from the clip, it looks more like he just asks her to change/move seats to talk to the male talent."

Joey's manager Mani Fok later responded to queries from Hong Kong news outlet HK01, claiming the incident was just a misunderstanding.

She explained that Yeung was originally seated next to Jackie and he switched seats with Joey because he wanted to take photos with Leehom and Xiao Zhan.

Fok added that everyone had pre-assigned seats, with their name on the chairbacks. In the clip, Jackie was only patting Joey's shoulder to let her know that Yeung was returning to his original seat.

"He (Jackie) watched Joey grow up; he is a very gentlemanly person," said Fok.

Neither Jackie nor his team have released statements regarding the incident.

Jackie recently dropped a new track Skibidi in collaboration with Singaporean singer JJ Lin while Joey performed in Singapore last month at the Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival at Resorts World Sentosa.

