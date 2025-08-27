'Let's not skip the beat': Jackie Chan and JJ Lin collab on new track Skibidi

Singaporean singer JJ Lin and legendary action star Jackie Chan have released a new track together named Skibidi.

The track was officially broadcast on selected radio stations worldwide today (Aug 27) at 10am, with the full track dropping on music platforms on Aug 29.

The three-minute upbeat track was composed by JJ, while the lyrics were written by Harry Chang of disbanded Taiwanese group Da Mouth.

JJ, 44, introduced the song in a voiceover when it premiered on UFM100.3 this morning.

He shared: "The word skibidi has no real meaning of its own, it's just a humorous expression. My own understanding is that when there are certain matters or feelings that you are unable to express clearly in words, skibidi is a relaxed way of expressing them.

"It is also a casual and lively manner of representing attitudes in life. Come on, skibidi away! Let's not skip the beat!"

The word skibidi was added to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary on Aug 18, where it is defined as a word that can have different meanings such as "cool" or "bad" or be used with no meaning as a joke.

JJ and Jackie's Skibidi is filled with inspirational ideals that the "world waits for nobody", to seize opportunities and chase your dreams with courage.

In April, JJ and Jackie, 71, appeared on stage together at the latter's Beloong Music Festival in Wuhan, where they sang Sincere Hero (1993) — originally sung by Jackie, Wakin Chau, Anthony Wong and Jonathan Lee — together.

While on stage, Jackie hinted about their collaboration: "Let me tell you a secret, recently JJ told me he had composed a song for us to sing together. I said, 'Okay' and when I listened to it, I thought to myself, 'This isn't something a human being can sing.'

"From the day I started singing till now, there isn't another song that is harder than this. I haven't learnt the song till now, but I will continue to practise so that we can complete it together. I hope everyone can challenge this song [when it's released] and you will know why it is so tough."

[[nid:721810]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.