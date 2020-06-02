Jackie Chan offers reward of $197,000 for antidote to coronavirus

Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan has offered a reward of 1 million yuan (S$197,000) for the development of an antidote to the coronavirus that originated in China's Wuhan city.

Chan, whose recent movie Vanguard was pulled at the last minute in China due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in theatres, wrote in a Weibo post late on Tuesday (Feb 4) that he hoped to do what he could during the current epidemic, besides offering songs and cheer to the people who were affected by the outbreak.

"Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought as me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible," the 65-year-old wrote.

"I have a 'naive' idea now. No matter which individual or organisation develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million yuan."

He hoped that his intention would not be misunderstood.