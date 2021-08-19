Jackie Chan takes on Hyun Bin this 9.9 in battle of online shopping ads

Who's your pick: Jackie Chan or Hyun Bin?

This Sept 9, online shopping platforms Shopee and Lazada are pulling out all the stops and getting the biggest names in Asian showbiz to front their campaigns.

Yes, seeing is believing. Here is Jackie sporting Shopee's signature colours and busting a move to the tune of Baby Shark in the 30-sec-long ad (with some kungfu moves thrown in, of course).

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin's all suited up and channeling major Crash Landing On You vibes as he orchestrates a flurry of parcel airdrops in Lazada's video.

Kungfu legend or dashing oppa, who will prevail?

Seeing stars

Jackie and Hyun Bin join a growing list of celebrities promoting the two online platforms' shopping festivals.

In 2018, K-pop girl group Blackpink hit shoppers with that 'ddu-du ddu-du du' as Shopee's first regional brand ambassador (and got into some trouble over their killer wardrobe).

A year later, renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo raised some eyebrows of football fans as he danced and tapped on his mobile phone in a Shopee ad.

The brand also went hyperlocal, signing up some of the biggest household names in Singapore: Phua Chu Kang (played by Gurmit Singh) who told shoppers "don't play play on super shopping day" and Mark Lee.

Lazada, on the other hand, set shoppers' hearts fluttering by announcing K-drama actor Lee Min-ho as its first regional brand ambassador in 2020.

This year, the brand also roped in actress Michelle Chong (whose character Chiang Ying Wen fangirls over Min-ho) and singer Nathan Hartono to croon about great deals to local shoppers.

