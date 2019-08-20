Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo's dance moves in new Shopee ad

PHOTO: Facebook/Shopee
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

It's rather difficult for football fans to sit through this 30-sec-long commercial.

After all, the clip sees Cristiano Ronaldo dancing awkwardly to the tune of Baby Shark.

In a new ad put out by online shopping platform Shopee, crowds in the stadium stands did not erupt in cheers after the football star scored a free-kick during a match. 

Why? They were busy buying things on their mobile phones.

The footballer cottoned on to things, said "Shopee?", and then joined them in the online shopping frenzy.

Although the clip has been viewed over 9.9 million times on Twitter, it's not scoring any points with fans.

"My GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) would never!" a Twitter user exclaimed in disbelief.

Another wrote: "Someone needs to tell me how much they paid Ronaldo to do this ad."

Other Twitter users expressed their thoughts through animated gifs (cause there's just no better way to do so).

The Juventus FC player was believed to have filmed the ad in Singapore when he made a surprise appearance prior to playing an International Champions Cup match back in July.

He was later unveiled as Shopee's newest brand ambassador on August 16. 

Bizarre as it may be, this is not the first time Ronaldo has starred in such a commercial. Does anyone remember his pulsating abs in an ad for fitness gear Sixpad in 2015?

Well, according to Forbes, product endorsements do contribute a large part to the 34-year-old's annual US$109 million income.

Embarrassing or not, guess who's laughing all the way to the bank?

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Cristiano Ronaldo Advertising and Marketing Twitter

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo's dance moves in new Shopee ad
Proceed with JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System, Malaysian govt urged
Proceed with JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System, Malaysian govt urged
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
Woman stranded on kitchen ledge after fire broke out in Jurong West flat
Woman stranded on kitchen ledge after fire broke out in Jurong West flat
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Malaysian man collapses and dies after running after girlfriend following argument

LIFESTYLE

$1 karaoke at Manekineko, 99-cent KFC Zinger burger &amp; other deals this week
$1 karaoke at Manekineko, 99-cent KFC Zinger burger & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100

SERVICES